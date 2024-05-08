Live Radio
Helios Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Helios Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 6:16 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $212 million in the period.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $840 million to $860 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

