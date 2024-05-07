Harvard Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.7 million…

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

