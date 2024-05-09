HanesBrands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.1 million in…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, HanesBrands expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

HanesBrands expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 48 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.