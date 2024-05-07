Hallador Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported a loss of…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 3 cents per share.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $109.7 million in the period.

