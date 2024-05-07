Live Radio
Home » Latest News » GXO Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GXO Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GXO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GXO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up