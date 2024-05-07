GXO Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share.

