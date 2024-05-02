Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 6:50 AM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $31 million in its first quarter.

The Watsonville, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $672.3 million in the period.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.

