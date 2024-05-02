Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $31 million…

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $31 million in its first quarter.

The Watsonville, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $672.3 million in the period.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.

