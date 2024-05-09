Grains mixed and Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 14.25 cents at $6.45 a bushel; May corn was off 3.75 cents at $4.4325 a bushel; Jul. oats fell 1.75 cents at $3.96 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 13 cents at $12.11 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down .80 cent at $1.7692 a pound; May feeder cattle dropped 2.10 cents at $2.3985 a pound; May lean hogs fell .15 cent at $.9232 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.