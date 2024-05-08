Genco Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $18.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $117.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $80.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.