Gap, Zscaler rise; Veeva Systems, MongoDB fall, Friday, 5/31/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Veeva Systems Inc., down $19.94 to $174.25.
The provider of cloud-based software services gave investors a revenue forecast that fell short of Wall Street expectations.
MongoDB Inc., down $73.94 to $236.06.
The database platform trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.
Zscaler Inc., up $13.31 to $169.96.
The cloud-based information security provider raised its earnings forecast for its fiscal year.
SentinelOne Inc., down $2.59 to $16.83.
The cybersecurity provider cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Ulta Beauty Inc., up $9.51 to $395.09.
The beauty products retailer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Gap Inc., up $6.44 to $28.96.
The clothing chain’s first-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.
VF Corp., up 95 cents to $13.28.
The maker of North Face and Timberland products named Michelle Choe as president of its Vans brand.
NetApp Inc., up $3.93 to $120.43.
The data storage company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.