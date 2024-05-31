Gap, Zscaler rise; Veeva Systems, MongoDB fall, Friday, 5/31/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Veeva Systems Inc., down $19.94…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Veeva Systems Inc., down $19.94 to $174.25.

The provider of cloud-based software services gave investors a revenue forecast that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

MongoDB Inc., down $73.94 to $236.06.

The database platform trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Zscaler Inc., up $13.31 to $169.96.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its earnings forecast for its fiscal year.

SentinelOne Inc., down $2.59 to $16.83.

The cybersecurity provider cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $9.51 to $395.09.

The beauty products retailer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Gap Inc., up $6.44 to $28.96.

The clothing chain’s first-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

VF Corp., up 95 cents to $13.28.

The maker of North Face and Timberland products named Michelle Choe as president of its Vans brand.

NetApp Inc., up $3.93 to $120.43.

The data storage company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

