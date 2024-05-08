FS KKR Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $173 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $173 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $434 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $429.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSK

