Forward Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.63. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $541.8 million in the period.

