Fiverr: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $788,000.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $93.5 million to $95.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $381 million to $387 million.

