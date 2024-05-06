Fidelity National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $724 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.21 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.88 to $4.98 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.1 billion to $10.15 billion.

