Epam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $116.2 million.…

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $116.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.21 to $2.29.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $10.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.