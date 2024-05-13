Energy Focus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Monday reported a loss of $418,000 in…

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Monday reported a loss of $418,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Solon, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 13 cents per share.

The energy-efficient lighting systems designer posted revenue of $833,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFOI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFOI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.