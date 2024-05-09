Endeavour Silver: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.

