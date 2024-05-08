Encore Capital Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.2…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $328.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECPG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.