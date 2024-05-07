EHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $93 million in the period.

EHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.

