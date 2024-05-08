Diamond Hill Investment Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Wednesday reported net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Wednesday reported net income of $13 million in its first quarter.

The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of $4.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3 per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHIL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.