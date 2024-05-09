CommScope: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported a loss of $359.2 million…

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported a loss of $359.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Claremont, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.77. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The wireless and broadband network technology company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

