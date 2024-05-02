Cinemark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.8 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $579.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.2 million.

