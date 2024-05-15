Cidara Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $10.3…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $10.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.28.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period.

Cidara Therapeutics shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.71, a decline of 53% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDTX

