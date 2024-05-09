Charles River: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.2 million.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.90 to $11.40 per share.

