Catalyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $98.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.2 million.

