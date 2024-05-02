Cardinal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $258…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $258 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $54.91 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.82 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.40 per share.

Cardinal shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 5%. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

