Black Diamond: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

Black Diamond shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

