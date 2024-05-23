BJ’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $111 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.88 billion.

BJ’s shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

