BigCommerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $79.8 million to $81.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $329.7 million to $335.7 million.

BigCommerce shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 5.5% in the last 12 months.

