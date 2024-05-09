Berry Global: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $116 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.85 per share.

Berry Global shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BERY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BERY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.