Banco Macro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 23, 2024, 9:55 AM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $330.2 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of $5.02 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.87 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

