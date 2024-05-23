Banco Macro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $330.2 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of $5.02 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.87 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMA

