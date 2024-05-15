B. Riley Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.2…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.2 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $1.71 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $343 million in the period.

