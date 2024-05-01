Axalta Coating Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $41 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $41 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The high-performance coating system maker posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Axalta Coating Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2 per share.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have decreased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 0.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXTA

