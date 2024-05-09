Aveanna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $490.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.42. A year ago, they were trading at $1.02.

