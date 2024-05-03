Atmus Filtration: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $45.5 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $426.6 million in the period.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.68 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year.

