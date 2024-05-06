Apple Hospitality REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) on Monday reported a key measure of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Richmond, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $83.2 million, or 34 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 34 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $54.1 million, or 22 cents per share.

The hotel-owning real estate investment trust posted revenue of $329.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.80, a decline of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APLE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.