Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $81.5 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.64 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.4 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.

