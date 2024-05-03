Adient: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported a loss of $70 million in its fiscal…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported a loss of $70 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.83 billion.

Adient expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.8 billion to $14.9 billion.

Adient shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT

