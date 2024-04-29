When Should You Upgrade Your Hotel Credit Card?

A hotel credit card unlocks elite status, extra points and benefits when you stay at hotels. Whether you travel regularly…

A hotel credit card unlocks elite status, extra points and benefits when you stay at hotels. Whether you travel regularly or just a couple of times a year, it can pay to have a credit card from your favorite hotel brand. However, most hotels have multiple versions of their cards, so how do you know when to upgrade your hotel credit card? Learn more about the pros and cons of upgrading, what types of benefits to expect and reasons why downgrading can make sense.

How Does Upgrading a Hotel Credit Card Work?

Upgrading your hotel credit card is a fairly simple process but can be a difficult decision. Here’s how you should prepare to upgrade your card.

— Research your options. In some cases, hotels have multiple versions of their credit cards. Compare the earning power and benefits versus annual fees for each card to determine which one best suits your travel style, spending habits and budget. The main card features to focus on include the elite status tier, bonus categories, bonus multiplier for hotel spending, free nights and annual fees.

— Contact the issuer. Most card issuers make it easy to request an upgrade to another hotel credit card. Calling customer service allows you to ask questions before completing the upgrade. However, if you’ve already made up your mind or want to speed up the process, some card issuers allow you to request an upgrade on the website or through an online chat.

— Activate your new card. When you upgrade your credit card, most issuers will send you a new card to represent your new benefits and earning power. Typically, your card number will stay the same. However, the expiration date and CVV number may change. If there are changes, you’ll need to update your card details with any vendors that have recurring charges.

[Read: Best Hotel Credit Cards.]

5 Reasons to Upgrade Your Hotel Credit Card

If you’re considering upgrading your hotel credit card or wondering why someone is willing to pay the higher fee, here are five reasons why it can be a good idea.

Your Credit Has Improved

As your credit score improves, you may become eligible for better credit cards. This includes the ability to upgrade to a premium hotel credit card. Most banks include free tools for customers to access credit scores. Track your score and monitor its progress so you’ll know when you can qualify for a card with a higher level of benefits.

To Earn Higher Rewards

In general, premium hotel credit cards offer more earning power when you’re staying at that hotel. When using the card to pay for hotel stays, you’ll earn more points on every dollar you spend, which accelerates your path to elite status and free hotel nights.

Additionally, upgraded hotel credit cards include higher levels of elite status. Not only will you get a higher multiplier when using your credit card for hotel purchases, but your elite status tier may also provide a bigger bonus, as well.

To Access Different Bonus Categories

While all hotel credit cards offer bonus points for spending at their respective hotels, they typically have different bonus categories. That’s also true for cards within the same family of hotels. For example, here are the bonus categories available from the Hilton family of credit cards.

— Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. Seven points per dollar on flights booked directly or through Amex Travel, car rentals booked directly and at U.S. restaurants. Three points per dollar on all other eligible purchases.

— Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. Six points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets. Four points per dollar on U.S. online retail purchases and three points per dollar on all other eligible purchases.

— Hilton Honors American Express Card. Five points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets. Three points per dollar on all other eligible purchases.

While there is some bonus category overlap among these three cards, each has a different set of categories that may be more appealing to some travelers.

You Want Better Benefits

The benefits tend to increase in scope and value as you move up the ladder of hotel credit cards. These perks help to offset the higher annual fee, and if you travel frequently enough, they can easily justify the higher cost. Upgraded benefits may include annual credits, additional free nights, elevated elite status and more.

In addition to better benefits from the card itself, you’ll also receive more perks based on higher elite status. For example, if you upgrade from the Hilton Surpass to the Hilton Aspire, you’ll receive automatic Hilton Diamond elite status. Upgrading to Diamond status includes a 100% bonus on paid stays, executive lounge access, elite status gifting and more.

You’re Willing to Pay a Higher Annual Fee

After using a hotel credit card for a year or longer, you may be more willing to pay a higher annual fee. This may be because you understand that the additional perks justify the cost or simply because your financial situation has improved. You can jump from a hotel credit card with no annual fee to one with a typical fee of around $100, or you may decide that a premium card with a fee of $350 or more offers enough value to be worthwhile.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

What Upgrades Should You Consider?

“The biggest benefit of a premium hotel credit card is meaningful elite status with the hotel,” says Moli Aggarwal, a credit card expert at Maple Miles. “These statuses when staying in the property can provide meaningful benefits, such as late check-out, suite upgrades and small things that can transform your vacation.”

Choosing among credit card upgrade options can be overwhelming for some travelers. To help you decide if the upgrade is worthwhile, this list shares some available options and additional perks you can expect from each.

Upgrading Your Choice Privileges Credit Card

— Choice Privileges® Mastercard® to Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®. By upgrading to the Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®, you’ll unlock higher earning power (10 points per dollar vs. five points) at Choice Hotels and on select bonus categories (five points per dollar vs. three points). The Select card also includes a welcome bonus offer that is 50% higher, albeit with a larger minimum spending requirement. With the premium Choice Hotels credit card, you’ll also receive automatic Platinum Elite status compared with Gold for the no-annual-fee version. While the Select Card has a $95 annual fee, it includes an anniversary bonus of 30,000 points when you renew the card and up to $100 reimbursement for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck once every four years.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Upgrading Your Hilton Honors Credit Card

— Hilton Honors American Express Card to Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. Upgrading from the no-annual-fee Hilton Honors card to the Surpass card provides exceptional value in exchange for the card’s $150 annual fee. You’ll get automatic Gold elite status and the ability to earn Diamond status after spending $40,000 in a calendar year. Plus, you’ll receive an annual free night that can be used at almost any Hilton property when you spend at least $15,000 each year. The Surpass card also includes complimentary National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status for additional perks when renting cars. (See Hilton Honors American Express Card Rates & Fees) (See Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Rates & Fees)

— Hilton Honors Surpass® Card to Hilton Honors Aspire Card. The luxury Hilton credit card includes numerous benefits to help cardholders justify paying its premium $550 annual fee. You’ll receive automatic Diamond elite status and an annual free night without the normal spending requirements of the Surpass card. Additionally, it includes up to $400 in Hilton statement credits and up to $200 in airline flight credits each year. To improve your airport experience, you’ll also receive credits of up to $189 for a CLEAR Plus membership.

Upgrading Your IHG One Rewards Credit Card

— IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card to IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card. The no-annual-fee Traveler Card includes Silver status and the fourth night free on award stays, but upgrading to the Premier card unlocks additional benefits and earning power. In exchange for its $99 annual fee, you’ll earn up to nine more points per dollar spent at IHG hotels and receive an annual free night worth up to 40,000 points. It also includes Platinum elite status, a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years and complimentary travel and purchase coverages.

Upgrading Your Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card

The Marriott hotel credit cards are offered by Chase and American Express, which can make the upgrade process challenging in some situations. Chase offers three cards, while American Express offers two. If you want to switch from a Chase card to an American Express card, you’ll need to apply for a new card instead of upgrading.

— Marriott Bonvoy Bold® to Marriott Bonvoy Boundless®. The entry level Bold card is a good choice to earn Marriott points without an annual fee. However, many Marriott Bonvoy members upgrade to the Boundless card to receive higher earning power at Marriott properties and an annual free night worth up to 35,000 points. Both cards include complimentary Silver elite status, but Boundless cardholders can upgrade to Gold status by spending $35,000 each year.

— Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® to Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™. The mid-tier Bountiful card includes automatic Gold elite status without requiring substantial spending each year. The card earns up to 18.5 points on every dollar spent at Marriott, plus you’ll receive 1,000 bonus points on every eligible Marriott hotel stay. If you spend $15,000 on the card in a calendar year, you’ll also get a free night worth up to 50,000 points.

— Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card to Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card. The Brilliant card is the ultimate Marriott credit card for Marriott loyalists. What sets it apart is the automatic Bonvoy Platinum elite status and annual free night worth up to 85,000 points. The annual dining credits of up to $300, Priority Pass Select membership and fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck also help to cover the card’s $650 annual fee. (See Rates & Fees)

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

Upgrading Your Wyndham Rewards Credit Card

— Wyndham Rewards® Earner? Card to Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card. The Earner Plus Card offers higher earning power at Wyndham hotels, gas, dining and groceries than what you’d receive with the no-annual-fee Earner Card. It also features automatic Platinum elite status, exclusive cardholder booking discounts and an annual bonus of 7,500 points when you renew the card. The Earner Card also features a 7,500 renewal bonus, but you have to spend $15,000 each year on the card to earn it.

What to Consider Before Upgrading Your Hotel Credit Card

Getting more points on your purchases and better benefits during your stays sounds amazing. However, there are a few factors to consider before upgrading your hotel credit card.

— Will you use the benefits? While many of these premium hotel credit cards include valuable benefits, you may not be able to use all of them. Consider how many benefits you’ll realistically be able to use and what value they provide versus the higher annual fee. Is it still worthwhile to upgrade, or would you be better off just paying cash for those benefits whenever you need them?

— Do the card’s bonus categories match your spending? As mentioned above, upgrading your card may mean a change in bonus categories to earn extra points. Review where you spend the most money and do a quick calculation of how many points you can earn with your current card versus the upgraded version. Will you earn more or fewer points by upgrading, and how will that affect your goals of booking award travel?

— Should you close your card and reapply instead? In most cases, banks don’t offer a welcome bonus when you upgrade an existing credit card. To earn a welcome bonus, you’ll need to apply for a new hotel credit card. However, an application can impact your credit score with a hard inquiry and a new account. Contact your bank to find out if there’s an upgrade offer available, then compare that bonus against what you’d receive if you applied for a new card.

Aggarwal recommends that travelers “determine the value you place on late check-out or suite upgrades. If you travel just a few times per year, these perks can be worth far more than the annual fees of premium hotel credit cards.”

When Downgrading Might Make Sense

While it can be appealing to upgrade your hotel credit card to unlock higher earning power and additional benefits, you might be better off downgrading your card instead. Here are a couple of scenarios where it makes sense to downgrade your card.

— Your travel habits have changed. If you aren’t traveling as much or not staying at a particular hotel brand as often, paying a premium annual fee may not be worth it. Downgrading to a card with no annual fee or a lower fee can help you continue to earn points on purchases until you’re ready to book more stays.

— The benefits aren’t worth the annual fee. Hotel credit card benefits, earning power and annual fees can change over time. While the card issuers often label these changes as enhancements, the card can go from your wallet to the doghouse in a hurry. Review your card’s features and fees periodically to determine whether you should keep it for another year.

— You’re struggling to pay off your debt. For consumers who are struggling with debt, you may be better off with a card with a low interest rate or a 0% balance transfer offer instead. This will help you reduce or eliminate interest charges until you can pay off your balance. Once you get your money situation back under control, you can consider upgrading your hotel card again.

The Bottom Line

Hotel credit cards offer tremendous value when you’re staying at affiliated properties. You’ll earn bonus points toward future reservations and additional perks to improve your stay. Although you’ll pay a higher annual fee, it can be worthwhile to upgrade your hotel credit card to unlock even more rewards and perks. Before upgrading your card, compare the additional value received against the cost. In some cases, you’re better off closing your current card and applying for a new one to receive a welcome bonus offer and introductory annual percentage rate promotion.

More from U.S. News

Which Credit Cards Can Get You Airport Lounge Access?

Best Credit Cards for a Disney Vacation

How to Maximize Points With the AmEx Trifecta

When Should You Upgrade Your Hotel Credit Card? originally appeared on usnews.com