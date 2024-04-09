Live Radio
WD-40: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 9, 2024, 4:10 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Tuesday reported profit of $15.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $139.1 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings to be $5 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDFC

