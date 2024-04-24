Waste Connections: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $230.1 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $230.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.