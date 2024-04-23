W.R. Berkley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $442.5 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $442.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.23 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.