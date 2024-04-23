Visa: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4.66 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4.66 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $8.78 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.6 billion.

