Utah Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported net income of $4 million in its first quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

