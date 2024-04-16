UnitedHealth Group, Morgan Stanley rise; PNC Financial, Live Nation fall, Tuesday, 4/16/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., up $15.08 to $79.84.
The biopharmaceutical company made an encouraging update on its potential treatment for a depressive disorder.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $23.26 to $468.89.
The health insurance giant beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Morgan Stanley, up $2.15 to $89.14.
The investment bank’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $7.56 to $92.21.
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the ticket seller and concert promoter.
Barrick Gold Corp., down 89 cents to $16.48.
Investors were disappointed by the gold and copper miner’s first-quarter production.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $3.02 to $146.54.
The bank’s first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Northern Trust Corp., down $4.15 to $79.56.
The financial services company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
International Paper Co., down 86 cents to $35.91.
The global paper and packaging company is buying British packaging business DS Smith for about $9.9 billion.
