TransUnion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $65.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $977.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to 98 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.69 to $3.86 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.08 billion.

