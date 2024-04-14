These Are the Cheapest Restaurants to Feed a Family

Dining out can be an expensive activity, and in many cases prices are escalating. According to the U.S. Department of…

Dining out can be an expensive activity, and in many cases prices are escalating.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture 2024 Food Price Outlook report, food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase 4.1% this year.

It’s costly enough when you’re only treating yourself, but when you’re also taking the kids, the check can be daunting. Rather than foregoing restaurant meals entirely, find ways to treat your family in a financially healthy way.

Here’s how a group of two adults and two kids can eat dinner out affordably (prices are accurate at time of publication).

Fast Food

Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) — places where you give your order to a cashier or on a terminal (inside or via the drive-through) — are popular for a reason. They’re not just fast, they tend to be significantly less expensive compared to their more formal counterparts.

Prices vary across the country, so we used 2024 averages compiled by Mobile Cuisine, which collects and provides data for the restaurant industry. Costs may be higher or lower in your area.

Burgers

In 2023 the average restaurant burger hit nearly $16, according to the publication Toast, reported by Restaurant Business. That would be $64, not including tax, fees and gratuity, for a family of four.

That might be too steep, especially when everyone wants sides and beverages. For this reason, fast food eateries that specialize in burgers can be financially appealing.

— McDonald’s. Signature burger is the Big Mac, with an average price of $3.79, or $15.16 for four.

— In-N-Out. Signature burger is the Double-Double, which has an average price of $5.30, or $21.20 for four.

— Burger King. Signature burger is the Whopper, which has an average price of $5.89, or $23.56 for four.

Chicken

Sure, you can go to a nice restaurant and order the chicken, but chances are it won’t be an inexpensive entree. As poultry prices skyrocketed across the U.S. in 2023, so too did menu prices.

For example, order the honey pecan fried chicken with mashed sweet potatoes and vegetables at Savannah, Georgia’s famous (for a reason) Pirates’ House and it will be $22.95, or $91.80 for four people.

Not feasible? Some well-priced fast food alternatives are:

— Popeye’s. The eight-piece chicken family meal that includes a large signature side and four buttermilk biscuits is currently $24.99.

— KFC. The average price for a chicken meal consisting of eight pieces of chicken with two large sides and four biscuits is $26.99.

— Chick-fil-A. The kid’s Chick-fil-A nuggets are $6.49, the chicken sandwich is $9.29 and the small fries are $2.29. So, for two kids’ meals and two adult meals — plus fries all around — the final price is $40.72.

Burritos

A 2024 YouGov poll found that burritos are the most popular Mexican dish behind Nachos.

While they can be a bargain, prices are rising. Headlines were made when, in 2024, a San Francisco taqueria announced its $22 burrito. Yes it’s big and filled with high-quality ingredients, but when quadrupled, the total would be $88.

Fast food alternatives may not be as authentic, but they are certainly a lot lighter on the wallet.

— Taco Bell. A burrito supreme is $4.29, so four of them would be $17.16.

— Chipotle Mexican Grill. A chicken burrito is $9.25, which means four would be $37.

— Rubio’s Coastal Grill. A grilled mahi mahi burrito is $12.29, so that would cost $49.16 for a family of four.

Pizza

There are wide variances between how much you can pay for a large pizza depending on location, add-ons (according to Pizza today, pepperoni is the most popular topping in the country) and how fancy the restaurant is.

However, according to a Slice of the Union report, in 2023 the average pie with cheese alone will set you back around $18.33. Not bad, but can you do better with a fast food chain? In some cases, yes, but just a bit:

— Pizza Hut. The average price for a large pepperoni pan pizza from Pizza Hut is $17.99.

— Domino’s. A large pepperoni pizza from the largest fast food pizzeria in the U.S. is $17.99.

— Papa John’s. The ultimate 14-inch pepperoni pizza from Papa John’s is $18.99

Sandwiches

Not only are sandwiches fully customizable, they can be very budget-friendly. Results from a 2023 survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Buddig found that 67% of people believe sandwiches are a good money-saving option. While you can go to a corner deli, there are some great deals at popular fast food places, too.

— Jimmy John’s. A one family, one sub deal is Jimmy John’s “combo giant.” A single “Turkey Tom” is just $14.49.

— Jersey Mike’s. The whole family craving ham and provolone subs? You can get one giant size that feeds four for $15.65.

— Subway. Expect to pay $7.99 for a foot-long oven-roasted turkey and ham sub and $5.69 for a 6-inch. For two large and two small sandwiches, the total would be $27.36.

Casual Chains

If you want to go into a restaurant with the family and be served at the table, there are some terrific and affordable sit-down chains. At the following places you can feed a family of four for less than $50 (not including tax and tip), based on Mobile Cuisine’s data:

— Golden Corral. This buffet-style restaurant offers family meal packages. The cheapest four-person dinner offerings are the Bourbon Street chicken, pot roast, meatloaf and smoked pulled pork, at only $33 for the whole gang.

— Chili’s. Want to stick to the brand’s eponymous chili? Two bowls that come with house salads will be $10.29 each. The cheapest kid’s menu items are the mac and cheese or a cheese quesadilla, coming out to $5.75 per meal. With these menu items, the total for your family comes out to just $32.08.

— Olive Garden. The lunch-size favorites are the most affordable meal options at Olive Garden; they’re slightly smaller but still a full-size meal. The least expensive options, at $9.99, include the eggplant parmigiana and fettuccine Alfredo. The majority of the kid’s menu meals, like cheese pizza or pasta, are the cheapest at $6.99. For two adult entrees and two kids’ entrees, the total comes out to $33.96.

— PF Chang’s. Big bowls of wonton soup are $12 each and can easily make a meal for one. Add an orange chicken for $17.50 and two kid’s lo mein entrees for $6.50 each and the grand total comes to $42.50.

— Applebee’s. All of the kid’s items are $7.79. Add a grilled chicken caesar salad at $14.39 and a Tex-Mex shrimp bowl for $14.99 and the whole family dines out for $44.96.

— Outback Steakhouse. As the name suggests, this restaurant is known for steaks, but the least expensive is around $17. Consider opting for two Outback burgers at $12.99 instead, and two kids items for $7.79 each (the grilled cheese and the mac and cheese) for a total tab of $41.56.

How to Find More Budget Friendly Dining Options

There are a variety of methods to keep your family restaurant budget down when you’re eating out.

“Always be on the lookout for a coupon or special promotion,” says Melissa Cid, a Miami-Fort Lauderdale-based consumer savings expert for MySavings.com. “Sign up for restaurant reward programs for coupons and the ability to earn free food.”

Many programs will give you an appetizer, dessert or entree just for signing up. Others may notify you of what they are offering for national food “holidays,” like National Taco Day and give you free food on your birthday. And don’t forget to look for promo codes that can grant you complimentary items and buy-one-get-one deals.

If you’re a regular at an eatery, it pays to download the company’s app so you can access free or discounted items. For example, McDonald’s will give you free fries every Friday with any $1 purchase.

Last, don’t forget local, independently owned restaurants. You can take the family out for a meal and support these small businesses by keeping an eye out for promotions they offer though sites like Groupon. You may score a meal for between 25% to 50% off the normal price.

