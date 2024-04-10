The Best Supplements to Build Muscle

How do muscles become stronger? Oddly enough, by becoming weaker first. When muscles are worked hard, they actually break down.…

How do muscles become stronger? Oddly enough, by becoming weaker first. When muscles are worked hard, they actually break down. The muscle fibers stretch and tear. As they heal, though, the fibers grow bigger and stronger. They do this mostly by incorporating protein to build new muscle tissue.

For most people, a healthy diet is more than enough to encourage muscles to get stronger. But those looking to speed that process along often add supplements to their diet.

Do Muscle-Building Supplements Work?

Do these supplements work? Research is mixed, says Angel Planells, a Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “My goal would be for folks to have good quality nutrition, adequate hydration and a solid workout plan that will help promote muscle growth. Supplements can work, but we can obtain several of these products through food,” he says.

Indeed, the vast majority of Americans consume more than enough protein. Have you ever heard of anyone suffering a protein deficiency?

Only those following a vegan diet and those with some rare health conditions may need to add protein supplements to their diet.

“One certainly does not need to eat more than recommended amounts at one time to build muscle,” says Yasi Ansari, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics based in Los Angeles and also a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

That said, here is what you need to know about muscle-building supplements.

Do Protein Supplements Help Build Muscle?

A first choice among many athletes is the protein shake.

“Low-fat chocolate milk is a great and easy choice for muscle building and recovery,” Planells says. “Milk can serve as a more economical option to a more expensive protein drink.”

Adding a protein powder “can support an athlete in meeting their protein needs if they are unable to meet their recommended needs via food,” Ansari says. She recommends spreading the protein intake evenly throughout the day.

And Planells warns elite competitive athletes to “do your research to make sure that the protein shake you are consuming does not contain substances banned by college and professional sporting agencies, if applicable.”

In addition, while some extra protein may help rebuild muscle after working out, be mindful that consuming an excessive amount of protein can be harmful to your liver and kidneys. “Consult with a registered dietitian nutritionist to help get an idea of the amount needed for your desired sporting activities and to help you accomplish your goals,” Planells says.

Amino Acids

The body uses nine essential amino acids to build proteins, and of those nine, three are called branched-chain amino acids, or BCAAs: leucine, isoleucine and valine. These are found in protein-rich foods, like meat, eggs and dairy products. They are also sold as a dietary supplement, most often as a powder.

“Some people love hyping up BCAAs,” Planells says. “However, if we consume a wide variety of foods, you will consume an adequate amount of these amino acids, so spend your money on good quality food to help get your BCAAs, as it comes in meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, nuts, seeds, soy, beans, peas and lentils.”

Leucine, for example, is an amino acid that helps to trigger muscle growth.

“It’s like the light switch that helps turn the body’s muscle-building function on within the body,” Ansari says. “Eating enough throughout the day can help to stimulate pathways within the muscle that help support muscle building.” You can meet leucine requirements by consuming about 20 to 30 grams of protein at each meal, she says.

Supplements to Build Muscle

“There are a lot of anecdotal things out there, and unfortunately the data is mixed on several of these products,” Planells says. “There are also some potential side effects which may hamper your exercise routine. Because your friend Bobby or Susan had good results doesn’t mean the same will apply to you.”

— Antioxidants.

— Sodium bicarbonate.

— Citrulline.

— Betaine.

— HMB.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are thought to support repair of cells, particularly after the stress of exercise, as they can help slow or prevent oxidative damage incurred by the cells. Vitamin C, also called ascorbic acid, is essential for normal growth and repair of tissues and cells in the body. Vitamin E can help protect muscles during aerobic exercise and is also used in repair and development of skeletal muscle. Vitamin C is water-soluble, and generally considered safe — excess levels are excreted in urine. But if you take too much, it can cause diarrhea and nausea. Vitamin E, on the other hand, is a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it’s stored in the liver and fatty tissues. It’s possible to take in too much, leading to vitamin E toxicity. Toxic levels lead to blood thinning, stroke and fatal bleeding.

Sodium bicarbonate

More commonly known as baking soda, sodium bicarbonate is a main ingredient in many antacid products used to quell heartburn and indigestion. It’s also alleged to reduce lactic acid buildup and fatigue. Taken in small doses, sodium bicarbonate is generally considered safe, but at higher doses, it can increase the pH of the blood, which could cause heart arrythmias and muscle spasms.

Citrulline

This amino acid supposedly dilates blood vessels, which increases delivery of oxygen and nutrients to your muscles. Also often marketed at L-citrulline, this supplement is considered possibly safe in small doses but can cause dangerous decreases in blood pressure. Do not take this supplement if you’re taking any medications for male sexual dysfunction, such as sildenafil, tadalafil and vardenafil. In combination with these drugs, citrulline can cause dangerous drops in blood pressure.

Betaine

This chemical compound may increase creatine production, blood nitric acid levels or water retention in cells. Betaine is often used by athletes and bodybuilders as a pre-workout supplement to improve water uptake by cells and to support the body’s use of protein. Side effects can include diarrhea or nausea. At high doses, it can cause your breath and sweat to smell fishy.

HMB

Also called beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyric acid or hydroxymethylbutyrate, HMB is a biochemical produced when the body breaks down leucine, an amino acid. It’s believed that HMB can help regulate protein breakdown in the body and limit muscle breakdown or loss. It’s thought it could help stressed and damaged muscle cells restore their structural integrity and function. HMB doesn’t appear to have any benefit if you’re not working out, and experienced athletes are less likely to see a benefit from it than those who are just starting regular exercise. It’s considered possibly safe in small doses, but there’s little long-term evidence about its safety or efficacy.

Bodybuilding Supplements to Avoid or Limit

It’s smart to be wary of dietary supplements labeled to assist in bodybuilding. Some can negatively interact with other medicines you may be taking. Some of these have also been found to contain anabolic steroids, which may build muscle rapidly but can have dangerous or unpleasant side effects such as mood disturbances, voice changes, excessive hair growth and acne. Some can damage the liver, the kidneys and cause heart attacks, strokes or pulmonary embolism. And some may just be a waste of money.

The FDA does not regulate dietary supplements, and thus, the unlabeled inclusion of drugs like steroids can put consumers at serious risk.

The FDA recommends that anyone taking bodybuilding products that claim to contain steroids or steroid-like substances should immediately stop taking them and talk to their health care provider about which supplements they’ve been using and any health risks associated with them.

The National Institutes of Health notes that several products in particular can be dicey, but are widely available and used by some bodybuilders. You might want to consider pumping the brakes on using these four supplements:

— Creatine.

— Methoxyisoflavone.

— Zinc/magnesium aspartate.

— Chromium.

Creatine

Creatine is an amino acid produced by the body. Evidence suggests that creatine can enhance the effects of exercise on muscle growth and endurance, but it can also lead to water retention, cramping, diarrhea and nausea. The NIH notes that creatine supplements may be safe for short-term use in healthy adults, but the American College of Sports Medicine advises that it should be avoided by those younger than age 18 to enhance athletic performance.

Methoxyisoflavone

Methyoxyisoflavone is an isoflavone marketed for bodybuilding performance enhancement. Isoflavones are naturally occurring substances in soy and other foods that can impact hormonal functions.

Methyoxyisolfavone is marketed as an anabolic steroid, meaning its purpose is to increase muscle mass, but without causing testosterone-like effects. Evidence of the supplement’s effectiveness in boosting strength or muscle size is exceedingly thin.

Zinc/magnesium aspartate

Used to boost energy, ZMA supplements contain zinc, magnesium aspartate and vitamin B6, which support the immune system and muscles. Again, evidence of the supplement’s effectiveness in boosting strength or muscle size is limited.

It’s thought that increasing levels of zinc, magnesium and vitamin B6 can boost testosterone levels, improve sleep quality and aid in recovery from exercise, but studies investigating these claims have led to inconclusive or mixed results. One study that found the supplement improved athletic performance was funded by a company that makes a ZMA supplement.

Chromium

Often marketed as chromium picolinate, this supplement is said to enhance insulin’s effects in the body and improve the uptake of glucose by the muscles, leading to better circulation and a steadier blood sugar level. It’s thought that it can help with weight loss, replacing fat with lean muscle. But, you guessed it, there’s not a whole lot of scientific evidence to back up these claims.

And taking a chromium supplement can lead to side effects, such as itching, flushing, stomach upset and elevated or irregular heart rate.

Longer-term use of chromium supplements has been linked to kidney failure, liver damage and anemia, though these effects may be related to negative interactions with other medications the users were also taking and not solely the supplement.

Because the substance interacts with how insulin works, it’s best to talk with your doctor prior to taking it if you’rediabetic or taking medications to regulate blood sugars.

Bottom Line

Choose food first

“Generally, most individuals can take protein supplements and meet daily protein needs via foods,” Ansari says, meaning using both food and supplements will help fulfill protein recommendations.

Planells agrees: “You can’t supplement yourself to the finish line without a sound nutrition game plan. Make sure that you consume a wide variety of foods that will fuel your body for the activities that you are doing. By consuming quality carbohydrates, lean protein and healthy fats at every meal and snack opportunity, we provide the nutrients that will help to fuel this muscle growth. Consume a protein-rich snack after a strength-training session and replace carbohydrates after a hard aerobic workout.”

Buyer beware

If you are purchasing supplements, “look for third-party testing on the label to ensure the product has been tested for quality and that it actually contains what it states on the label,” Ansari says. “When looking for protein supplements, a good place to start is with products that contain isolated forms of protein, for example, whey protein isolate.”

Timing is key

“More protein at one time is not necessarily better. It is recommended to spread your protein intake throughout the day for best benefits. And when consuming protein from foods, consume high-quality protein sources,” Ansari says.

Put in the work

“To help build muscle, there are unfortunately no shortcuts. It will take hard work in the gym and planning to have adequate fuel around your workout day, whether you are a high school or college student, a 50-year-old empty nester or a 70-year-old that wants to build up strength and balance to prevent falls,” Planells says.

