The Afterburn Effect: Tips, Workouts and Recovery

As you’re spinning your legs on an exercise bike or pushing weight on the gym machines, you know that you’re burning calories quickly. But it turns out that some types of exercise allow you to keep burning calories at a higher rate even after you’re done exercising, including while you shower, change and drive home from the gym.

What Is the Afterburn Effect?

The afterburn effect refers to the fact that after performing intense physical activity, your body continues to burn calories at an increased rate even up to 24 hours after you’re done exercising. The afterburn effect is a great way to maximize the impact of your workouts by boosting your metabolism.

Scientifically speaking, the afterburn effect is called excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, or EPOC. Here are strategies to harness the power of this phenomenon and see better results from your workouts.

How Does EPOC Work?

EPOC refers to the oxygen your body consumes above its resting level after exercise in an effort to erase the body’s oxygen debt.

When you are breathing heavily during intense exercise, your body is working to bring in more oxygen to fuel your effort, but you still are taking in less oxygen than the body needs. This creates an oxygen debt that must be replenished. The increased consumption of oxygen after you’re done exercising is necessary for the body to restore itself to its pre-exercise state and adapt to the physical stress it has just experienced.

This process includes replenishment of fuel stores, cellular repair, tissue building and hormone balancing.

Alternating high- and low-intensity workouts

One study found that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) significantly increases EPOC more than steady-state endurance exercise at a moderate intensity. An interval training workout, during which you alternate between high-intensity exercise and lower-intensity recovery periods creates more of an afterburn than a moderate-intensity workout.

For example, a 30-minute workout on the elliptical machine, during which you perform 15 seconds of sprinting and 45 seconds of slower movement every minute, will create more of an afterburn effect than those same 30 minutes on the elliptical at a constant, moderate level of effort.

According to the study, the afterburn effect can last up to 24 hours after exercise, with the body burning additional calories as part of the recovery and adaptation processes.

Another key piece of evidence supporting the notion of the afterburn effect comes from a study that showed that resistance training also contributes to a significant EPOC. The research indicates that heavy lifting and high-intensity resistance workouts can elevate your metabolism for several hours after you’ve finished your session, contributing to overall fat loss and muscle gain.

Top Workouts for the Afterburn Effect

It’s important to note that exercise doesn’t have to be done at a super high intensity to drive EPOC. All aerobic exercise will create an afterburn, but exercise intensity plays a primary role in determining how strong that effect will be.

For example, you might breathe a bit heavily after walking up a few flights of stairs, but you’ll be more out of breath if you run up those same flights. Both bouts of physical activity leave you winded, but the more intense movement has a stronger and longer-lasting effect.

To make the most of the afterburn effect, incorporating high-intensity workouts into your fitness regimen is essential. Here are a few basic strategies to enhance EPOC:

— Incorporate HIIT.

— Try resistance training.

— Combine cardio and strength training.

Incorporate HIIT

HIIT workouts, or high-intensity interval training workouts, have gained popularity in the past several years. During HIIT workouts, you’ll alternate short bursts of high-intensity exercise with brief recovery periods. This approach can significantly boost your EPOC levels. You can find HIIT workout videos using fitness apps or HIIT studios near you that can help you get started with HIIT and the afterburn effect.

Try resistance training

In addition to the many benefits of resistance training, including osteoarthritis prevention, better brain health and improved mobility, resistance training can also produce an afterburn effect. Strength training and body-weight exercises challenge your major muscle groups, leading to higher post-workout oxygen consumption and therefore higher calorie burn.

Combine cardio and strength training

While cardio and strength training are both effective forms of physical activity, integrating both into your routine can optimize the afterburn effect. You can leverage the benefits of both workout types by combining them. For example, try:

— Adding a 30-minute elliptical session (alternating 15 seconds fast, 45 seconds easy) to your gym routine on the same day that you strength train your upper body.

— Getting in the pool for a swim after your leg day weight session.

— Going for a short run, alternating periods of sprinting and jogging, after finishing an at-home resistance training session.

Bottom Line

The afterburn effect offers a promising avenue for enhancing fitness results through strategic exercise planning. By understanding and applying the principles of EPOC, you can maximize calorie burn and improve your overall well-being. Remember, the key lies in the intensity and variety of your workouts and in pushing your body to adapt and recover, thus maximizing the afterburn effect.

While the evidence supports the existence and benefits of EPOC, individual results can vary based on factors beyond workout intensity, such as genetics, fitness level, weight and muscle mass. Finally, it can be helpful to consult with a health coach or exercise professional to design a workout plan tailored to your personal goals, needs and fitness level.

