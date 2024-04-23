Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.11 billion. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.20.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.95 billion.

