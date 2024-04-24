Texas Instruments, Mattel rise; General Dynamics, Teledyne fall, Wednesday, 4/24/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Tesla Inc., up $17.45 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Tesla Inc., up $17.45 to $162.13.

The electric vehicle maker plans to accelerate production of new, more affordable vehicles.

Visa Inc., up 91 cents to $275.02.

The global payment processor’s fiscal second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Texas Instruments Inc., up $9.34 to $174.81.

The chipmaker’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., up $7.66 to $204.70.

The hotel operator beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Boston Scientific Corp., up $3.92 to $72.91.

The medical device maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

General Dynamics Corp., down $11.61 to $281.11.

The defense contractor’s first-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Mattel Inc., up 45 cents to $19.18.

The maker of Barbie, Hot Wheels and other toys beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Teledyne Technologies Inc., down $44.56 to $362.50.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

